Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.20 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 295,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 162,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.