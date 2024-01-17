AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

ISRG stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.13. 263,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $366.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

