AIA Group Ltd Buys 2,150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $632.22. 752,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $600.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

