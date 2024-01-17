AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.56. 135,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,799. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $239.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

