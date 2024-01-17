AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Illumina by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 310,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,616. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

