AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 130.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 550,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,112. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

