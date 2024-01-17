AIA Group Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 15,807,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,661,117. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

