AIA Group Ltd Has $2.92 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,815 shares of company stock worth $185,717,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 680,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,816. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.