AIA Group Ltd Has $30.84 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,347,000 after acquiring an additional 802,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 733,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,354. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.