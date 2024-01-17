AIA Group Ltd Has $33.95 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 1.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $33,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBJP traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 1,932,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

