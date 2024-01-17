AIA Group Ltd Purchases 200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 131,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ares Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9 %

ARES stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. 76,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,126. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

