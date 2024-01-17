AIA Group Ltd Purchases 21,990 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

