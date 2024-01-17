AIA Group Ltd Purchases 939 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.67. 277,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,228. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.13 and a 200-day moving average of $394.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.