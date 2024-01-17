AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

