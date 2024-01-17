AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,372 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 275,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,307,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $504.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,906. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.89 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

