Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.39. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 8,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Aimia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIM

Aimia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter. Aimia had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0189808 EPS for the current year.

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.