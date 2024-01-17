Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael L. Berger acquired 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

