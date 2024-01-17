AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EOVBF remained flat at C$12.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.96. AirTrip has a one year low of C$12.22 and a one year high of C$12.22.

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a website that allows to compare and book domestic and international travel content; and offers domestic and international airline tickets, and hotel products to other media outlets as travel content. It also offers inbound travel agency services and Wi-Fi rental router rental services for tourists visiting Japan; and e-mail magazine distribution, live distribution, and the web media services.

