Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 693 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.