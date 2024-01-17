Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CAH opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
