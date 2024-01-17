Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

