Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 11,687 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 196.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

