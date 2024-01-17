Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $354.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $357.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

