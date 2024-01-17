Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.67 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 366,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

