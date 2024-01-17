Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

