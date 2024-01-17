Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $752,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,781,125. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

