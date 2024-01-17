Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $495,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:RLI opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

