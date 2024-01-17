Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

