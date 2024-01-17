Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 11,640 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.