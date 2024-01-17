Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

