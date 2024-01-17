Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,650 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

