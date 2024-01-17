Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Iridium Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks aiming at a sudden rally on a weaker dollar
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.