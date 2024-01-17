Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.