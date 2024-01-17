Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $6.50. Alector shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 347,735 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Alector Stock Down 14.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

