Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.