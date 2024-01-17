Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

