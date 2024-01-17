Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

