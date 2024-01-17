Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.