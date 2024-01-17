Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Allakos Trading Down 60.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. Allakos has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 658.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

