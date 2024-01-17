Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $144.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.