Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2024

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

