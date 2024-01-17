Allworth Financial LP Has $3.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $173.49 and a 12-month high of $218.14. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

