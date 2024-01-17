Allworth Financial LP Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.18.

KLAC stock opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.78 and a 200-day moving average of $505.94. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

