Allworth Financial LP Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
DFSD opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
