Allworth Financial LP Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.