Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

