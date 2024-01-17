Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.