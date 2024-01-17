Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 185,907 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 185.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XDJL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of XDJL opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
