Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

