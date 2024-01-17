Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,301 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 11.51% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 42,522 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

BATS:QPFF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

