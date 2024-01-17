Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

