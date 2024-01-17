Allworth Financial LP Takes $8.71 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 258,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %
PJUL stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
